Economy
Real estate hits slow track in 2019, affordable housing remains upbeat: Report
Updated : December 12, 2019 06:01 PM IST
Housing sales in 2019 saw a modest 4-5 percent annual growth.
Affordable housing remained upbeat in 2019 thanks to multiple government sops throughout the year.
Luxury and ultra-luxury housing segments remained limited to end-user interest.
