Real Estate
Real estate funding declined 31% in H1 2019 to $2.2 billion
Updated : July 31, 2019 02:51 PM IST
The total inflows into the real estate sector saw a yearly decline of 31 percent in H1 2019 – from $3.2 billion in H1 2018 to nearly $2.2 billion in H1 2019.
Private equity inflows accounted for over $2.1 billion. In H1 2018, PE funding stood at approx $2.6 billion.
Funding from NBFCs/HFCs saw a 73 percent decline — from $520 million in H1 2018 to $140 million in H1 2019.
