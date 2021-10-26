Real estate demand momentum to continue, say experts

Venkat Narayana, CEO of Prestige Group, says the residential market has been doing extremely well across geographies supported by macro fundamentals like low mortgage rates, increase in affordability and work from home dynamics.

The Indian real estate market has seen significant bouts of pain over the last few years - it started with demonetisation, then the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA), and finally COVID-19. However, the uncertainty brought on account of the lockdown as well as the subdued market sentiment has now started to ease.

The scenario has changed and the sector is seeing a sign of revival. The government's initiatives and policies including tax incentives and low-interest rates have made the environment far more conducive for buyers.

Declining COVID-19 cases and increasing vaccination has also brought bringing hopes for a brighter future for the overall economy.

A report by Knight Frank said there was a stellar rise in new launches and sales in the first six months of 2021. Home sales across the country's top eight micro markets grew 59 percent year on year in Q3 of 2021 on the back of support measures from the government as well as low-interest rates.

The real estate sector has seen $1.8 billion in private equity funding in the last six months, out of which the commercial sector attracted 33 percent, followed by industrial and logistics at 30 percent and residential at 22 percent.

India is among the key markets globally with cross-border real estate investment projections of $2.5 billion in 2022. With promising numbers coming in across the board, the expectation is that this is a sustainable recovery.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan, Venkat Narayana, CEO of Prestige Group said the residential market has been doing extremely well across geographies supported by macro fundamentals like low mortgage rates, increase in affordability and work from home dynamics. He expects this momentum to continue going ahead.

Anuj Puri, chairman and founder of Anarock said the residential real estate market has bounced back as if there is no tomorrow. He also expects the demand trend to sustain.

Meanwhile, Rajat Verma, managing director and head of commercial banking at HSBC India said that apart from residential, the company is also bullish on commercial and industrial/data centre part of real estate.

Verma said real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other real estate investment instruments also offer an upside in a reasonably predictable manner and therefore, smart capital will continue to come to the sector.

