homereal estate NewsBrigade Enterprises will continue raising property prices, targets a 20 25% increase in pre sales
real estate | Mar 3, 2023 12:21 PM IST

Brigade Enterprises will continue raising property prices, targets a 20-25% increase in pre-sales

Profile image
By Prashant Nair   | Surabhi Upadhyay   | Nigel D'Souza   Mar 3, 2023 12:21 PM IST (Published)
Mini

The real estate market in India continues to face challenges, but the demand momentum remains positive. Developers must be cautious about not overpricing properties while raising prices to meet the demands of the real estate market. Keeping a close eye on the rising interest rates and taking necessary measures to mitigate its impact is crucial for the growth of the market. With a cautious and balanced approach, the real estate market in India has the potential to continue growing and contributing to the overall economic growth of the country.

The real estate market in India has seen a surge in demand in recent times, with developers experiencing a rise in pre-sales. According to Atul Goyal, the CFO of Brigade Enterprises, property prices will continue to rise as long as demand sustains despite the current high-interest rate cycle.

“Launches are at a much higher rate than what it was. There is a demand and till the demand is there, the price increase will be there,” he said.
While sharing his insights on the current scenario, he emphasized the importance of targeting a 20-25 percent increase in pre-sales, which would help maintain a steady growth rate for the company.
“Quarter four will be much better than quarter three and we will definitely surpass our last year pre-sales target,” he said.
Also Read | Brigade Enterprises continues to see good trends in Q4 as well, says MD Pavitra Shankar
However, he also noted that developers must be cautious about not overpricing properties, as this could potentially harm the demand and growth of the company.
“Real estate developers are cautious not to overprice it and then have an inventory overhang,” he added.
Despite the need to raise prices, Goyal assured that Brigade Enterprises was aware of the need to be cautious in the current scenario. The company has taken price hikes of 8-10 percent, which are necessary to keep up with the market demands while being mindful of not overpricing properties.
“Prices have increased. in Bengaluru, overall it has gone to 6-7 percent and we have taken price increase of around 8-10 percent, this will continue,” he said.
Also Read | Mumbai’s real estate market booming with sharp rise in sale of luxury apartments
Goyal also mentioned the need for real estate players to be cautious about the rising interest rates.
“All the real estate players have to be cautious on the rising interest rates and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) commentary,” he said.
In recent times, there has been an upward trend in interest rates, which could impact the growth of the real estate market.
He emphasized the importance of keeping a close eye on this trend and taking necessary measures to mitigate its impact.
Also Read | Prestige Group expects bookings to jump 25% in the upcoming financial year
Despite these challenges, the real estate demand momentum continues to grow in the Bengaluru market. Developers have reported a steady increase in pre-sales, indicating a positive trend in the market. Goyal believes that the market will continue to grow, provided developers are cautious and maintain a balanced approach towards raising prices.
The stock was up over three percent in the last week and has remained flat over the past month.
