Brigade Enterprises will continue raising property prices, targets a 20-25% increase in pre-sales

The real estate market in India has seen a surge in demand in recent times, with developers experiencing a rise in pre-sales. According to Atul Goyal, the CFO of Brigade Enterprises, property prices will continue to rise as long as demand sustains despite the current high-interest rate cycle.

“Launches are at a much higher rate than what it was. There is a demand and till the demand is there, the price increase will be there,” he said.

While sharing his insights on the current scenario, he emphasized the importance of targeting a 20-25 percent increase in pre-sales, which would help maintain a steady growth rate for the company.

“Quarter four will be much better than quarter three and we will definitely surpass our last year pre-sales target,” he said.

However, he also noted that developers must be cautious about not overpricing properties, as this could potentially harm the demand and growth of the company.

“Real estate developers are cautious not to overprice it and then have an inventory overhang,” he added.

Despite the need to raise prices, Goyal assured that Brigade Enterprises was aware of the need to be cautious in the current scenario. The company has taken price hikes of 8-10 percent, which are necessary to keep up with the market demands while being mindful of not overpricing properties.

“Prices have increased. in Bengaluru, overall it has gone to 6-7 percent and we have taken price increase of around 8-10 percent, this will continue,” he said.

Goyal also mentioned the need for real estate players to be cautious about the rising interest rates.

“All the real estate players have to be cautious on the rising interest rates and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) commentary,” he said.

In recent times, there has been an upward trend in interest rates, which could impact the growth of the real estate market.

He emphasized the importance of keeping a close eye on this trend and taking necessary measures to mitigate its impact.

Despite these challenges, the real estate demand momentum continues to grow in the Bengaluru market. Developers have reported a steady increase in pre-sales, indicating a positive trend in the market. Goyal believes that the market will continue to grow, provided developers are cautious and maintain a balanced approach towards raising prices.

The stock was up over three percent in the last week and has remained flat over the past month.

