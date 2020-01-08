Infrastructure
Real estate attracted Rs 35,970 crore PE inflows in 2019, MMR, NCR get the most
Updated : January 08, 2020 02:00 PM IST
MMR and NCR were the favourite destinations for the private equity investors in 2019.
MMR and NCR together received close to Rs 19,420 crore PE funds.
In sharp contrast to previous years, investors were now showing a keen interest in last-mile funding for stuck/delayed residential projects in 2019.
