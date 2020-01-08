Real estate attracted Rs 35,970 crore PE inflows in 2019, MMR, NCR get the most

Indian real estate attracted more than $5 billion (Rs 35,970 crore) private equity inflows in 2019, a marginal drop of 2 percent compared to the preceding year.

According to an ANAROCK report, Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) and national capital region (NCR) were the favourite destinations for the private equity investors in 2019.

Together, the two regions received close to $2.7 billion (Rs 19,420 crore) PE funds, comprising a 53 percent overall share. Previously in 2018, rather than NCR, it was Hyderabad that was on top in the radar of private equity investors.

The commercial segment continued to lure investors in 2019, with total PE inflows crossing $3.3 billion. However, this was 13 percent lower on yearly basis. Meanwhile, both the retail and residential segments saw an uptick in investments in 2019 compared to last year.

Shobhit Agarwal, MD and CEO – ANAROCK Capital, said: “Total PE inflows in Indian real estate remained more or less the same in 2019 against 2018. However, NCR once again emerged as a major hotbed for private equity activity in 2019. Besides office real estate, the retail sector helped NCR gain traction from both foreign and domestic funds.”

Residential segment saw some green shoots of revival in 2019 and this will continue in 2020, because of fund inflows from the government. In sharp contrast to previous years, investors were now showing a keen interest in last-mile funding for stuck/delayed residential projects, the report said.