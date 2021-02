The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to keep repo rates unchanged has won a thumbs-up from some real estate analysts, who say that the decision could sustain the prevailing healthy sentiment in home-buying. Some others felt that the RBI may have missed a trick or two by not cutting repo rates further.

"The status-quo on policy rates is a welcome step for home-buyers as they can take advantage of the prevailing lowest mortgage rates," said Samantak Das, chief economist and head of research, JLL India. Das added that banks could use the opportunity to increase mortgage lending due to stable interest rates and relatively comfortable liquidity.

While some admitted that a repo-rate-cut would have been the most ideal outcome of the RBI monetary policy meet earlier today, the present demand for housing will continue to remain given the favourable interest rates and price incentives from developers.

"The RBI's direction on unchanged repo rates is very much on anticipated lines, although a rate-cut would have been better to combat the negativity of the pandemic-led economic crisis across the industry," said Niranjan Hiranandani, national president, NAREDCO and chairman of the Hiranandani Group.

Some others agree that there is a need to sustain revival in the housing market, and a rate-cut would have been a great way to ensure that outcome. "Housing demand is reviving and this revival needs to be fostered," said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Property Consultants, adding that he hopes repo rates would be cut further once the pandemic further eases out.

