RBI Policy: Real estate industry demands aggressive rate cut

Updated : December 04, 2020 02:52 PM IST

The unchanged repo rate will ensure that home loan interest rates will not harden anytime soon.
Voices from the real estate industry feel that a further reduction in the repo rate would have further boosted demand in the sector which is showing signs of steady recovery.
RBI Policy: Real estate industry demands aggressive rate cut

