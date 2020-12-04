Real Estate RBI Policy: Real estate industry demands aggressive rate cut Updated : December 04, 2020 02:52 PM IST The unchanged repo rate will ensure that home loan interest rates will not harden anytime soon. Voices from the real estate industry feel that a further reduction in the repo rate would have further boosted demand in the sector which is showing signs of steady recovery. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.