RBI Monetary Policy: Unchanged repo rate draws mixed reactions from real estate industry

Updated : December 05, 2019 02:57 PM IST

The real estate sector, which has bore the brunt of continuing demand slowdown in the country, leading to a huge pile of unsold inventory in recent years, has given a mixed reaction on the central bank's MPC decision.
Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India, said that the RBI's decision has come as a disappointment and a rate could have spurred growth in the real estate and auto sectors.
Rajan Bandelkar, president, NAREDCO Maharashtra, said that the advantage of the previous rate cuts by the RBI was not passed onto the customers by a majority of the banks, which impacted the growth of the real estate sector.
