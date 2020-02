In a bid to revive the ailing real estate sector, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced rules to provide relief to delayed commercial and residential real estate projects. If these projects are not completed on the documented due date, banks are allowed a one year grace period before they have to downgrade the asset classification for such borrowers.

These guidelines were released after the RBI announced its intent in this regard during the February 6 policy announcement. During the post-policy conference with the media, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das also clarified that the definition of commercial real estate in this context includes office buildings to let, retail space, multifamily residential buildings, industrial or warehouse space and others.

According to the new guidelines, if projects are delayed for reasons beyond the control of promoters, banks can restructure them by way of revision of DCCO up to another one year, without downgrading the asset.

“Revisions of the date of DCCO and consequential shift in repayment schedule for equal or shorter duration (including the start date and end date of revised repayment schedule) will not be treated as restructuring provided that the revised DCCO falls within the period of one year from the original DCCO stipulated at the time of financial closure for CRE projects," RBI said.

As per extant RBI rules, any standard account on restructuring has to be immediately classified as an NPA or non-performing asset. However, the central bank has now given banks an exemption from this rule for commercial realty projects, under certain terms and conditions.

"If it goes beyond the one-year period, the banks must retain the standard asset classification if the account continues to be serviced as per the revised terms and conditions under the restructuring," RBI added.

Further, banks while restructuring non-infrastructure and commercial real estate projects will have to ensure that the revised repayment schedule is extended only by a period equal to or shorter than the extension in DCCO.

Also, the RBI has re-iterated that a loan for a project may be classified as NPA during any time before the commencement of commercial operations as per record of recovery (90 days overdue).