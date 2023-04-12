Puravankara shares rise more than 4% after company reports strong Q4 update

The company is expecting pre-sales growth momentum to continue, driven by a healthy pipeline of new launches of 14 million sqft in coming quarters. Also, the unchanged repo rates will further support the existing growth momentum. The demand remains high, while the company is experiencing a continued strong momentum as well.

Bengaluru-based real estate company Puravankara’s stock rose more than 4 percent on Wednesday morning after the company reported its quarter 4 updates that included a 21 percent rise in sales value on yearly basis.

The realty firm further posted a 19 percent rise in realisations at Rs 8,321/sqft vs Rs 6,981/sqft, same quarter last year. The volumes rose 2 percent at 1.21 msf vs 1.19 msf on a yearly basis. The sales value amounted at Rs 1,007 cr compared to Rs 831 cr in Q4FY22.

The company also updated its FY23 numbers, where the realisations and volumes jumped 14 percent each while sales value rose 29 percent on a yearly basis. Realisations were seen at Rs 7,768/sqft vs Rs 6,838/sqft, volumes at 4 msf vs 3.52 msf and sales value at Rs 3,107 cr vs Rs 2,407 cr on yearly basis.

‘We have achieved the highest ever annual and quarterly sales of any financial year since inception, with Q4 sales of Rs 1,007 crores and FY23 sales at a record high of Rs 3,107 crores,’ said Ashish Puravankara, MD of the Company.

Ashish Puravankara, in his statement, also importantly mentioned that the company is expecting pre-sales growth momentum to continue, driven by a healthy pipeline of new launches of 14 million sqft in coming quarters. The official press release also noted that the unchanged repo rates will further support the existing growth momentum. The demand remains high, while the company is experiencing a continued strong momentum as well.

While speaking to CNBC-TV18 on February 13, Puravankara’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abhishek Kapoor had said that sales value at that time was up 20 percent, which was company’s highest level. He had also added that the company is not expecting any impact on branded real estate for at least next two quarters.