Puravankara stock jumps after realtor says it made the most from sales in June quarter

Average price realization increased by 11 percent to Rs 8,277/sft during Q1FY24 from 7,436/sft in Q1FY23. Furthermore, the sale value rose by 12 percent and collection increased by 5 percent when compared to immediate previous quarter Q4FY23.

Puravankara achieved highest ever sale value of Rs 1,126 Crore in any quarter and the first quarter of any financial year since inception. This is a rise of 119 percent year on year.

Customer collections from the real estate business increased to Rs 696 Crore in the first quarter of FY24 in comparison to the customer collection of Rs 458 Crore in Q1FY23 which implies a jump of 52 percent year on year.

Average price realization increased by 11 percent to Rs 8,277/sft during Q1FY24 from 7,436/sft in Q1FY23. Furthermore, the sale value rose by 12 percent and collection increased by 5 percent when compared to immediate previous quarter Q4FY23.

Puravankara has launched one new project in Chennai ‘Purva Raagam’ of 0.77 msft in this quarter. Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director of Puravankara Ltd., said in its press release "With a strong pipeline of new launches, we are confident that we will continue to drive our pre-sales growth momentum. Our new launches are complemented by impressive sustenance sales achievements, supported by efficient and fast-paced execution leading to increased collections by 52 percent on a year on year basis."

The realty player is also confident of clocking healthy cash flows to steer incremental growth through new acquisitions in line with our future goals.

The stock rose 10 percent after it declared its operational update on July 6.

In an earlier interaction with CNBC-TV18 , Abhishek Kapoor, CEO of Puravankara Ltd expressed his confidence in achieving a margin of 27-30 percent for the affordable housing segment. "This projection demonstrates Puravankara's strategic focus on catering to the affordable housing market while ensuring profitability."