Puravankara stock jumps after realtor says it made the most from sales in June quarter

Puravankara stock jumps after realtor says it made the most from sales in June quarter
By Vahishta Unwalla  Jul 6, 2023 11:50:32 AM IST (Published)

Average price realization increased by 11 percent to Rs 8,277/sft during Q1FY24 from 7,436/sft in Q1FY23. Furthermore, the sale value rose by 12 percent and collection increased by 5 percent when compared to immediate previous quarter Q4FY23.

Puravankara achieved highest ever sale value of Rs 1,126 Crore in any quarter and the first quarter of any financial year since inception. This is a rise of 119 percent year on year.

Customer collections from the real estate business increased to Rs 696 Crore in the first quarter of FY24 in comparison to the customer collection of Rs 458 Crore in Q1FY23 which implies a jump of 52 percent year on year.
X