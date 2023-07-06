Puravankara stock jumps after realtor says it made the most from sales in June quarter

By Vahishta Unwalla

Customer collections from the real estate business increased to Rs 696 Crore in the first quarter of FY24 in comparison to the customer collection of Rs 458 Crore in Q1FY23 which implies a jump of 52 percent year on year. Average price realization increased by 11 percent to Rs 8,277/sft during Q1FY24 from 7,436/sft in Q1FY23. Furthermore, the sale value rose by 12 percent and collection increased by 5 percent when compared to immediate previous quarter Q4FY23.