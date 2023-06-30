Private equity investment in real estate sector declines by 20% : Knight Frank India report

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Vivek Rathi, Director-Research at Knight Frank India shared significant findings from its research, revealing a noteworthy decline of 20 percent in private equity investments within the Indian real estate sector.

As per a recent report by Knight Frank, the real estate advisory and consultancy firm, private equity (PE) investments in the Indian real estate sector witnessed a 20 percent decline in the first half of 2023, totalling USD 2.6 billion.

The decline in private equity investments can have a significant impact on real estate projects across the country. Private equity funding often serves as a vital source of capital for developers, enabling them to initiate and complete projects. The decrease in investments may result in delayed or stalled projects, affecting the overall momentum of the real estate sector and limiting its potential contribution to economic growth.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Vivek Rathi, Director-Research at Knight Frank India shared significant findings from its research, revealing a noteworthy decline of 20 percent in private equity investments within the Indian real estate sector.

Also Read | Real estate sales at all-time high with Pune and Mumbai leading the boom in second quarter

He said, “In terms of our assessment on the capital market space, particularly institutional investment numbers that we are talking about, there has been a 20 percent decline, which recorded about USD 2.6 billion of investment in the first half of this year. Most of the investments here have come into the office sector, which is followed by the warehousing sector.”

While the decline in private equity investments presents challenges, it also creates opportunities for investors with a long-term perspective. Lower valuations and reduced competition in certain segments of the real estate sector could be advantageous for investors seeking value and growth potential. Prudent investors may identify sectors, such as affordable housing, warehousing, and technology-enabled real estate solutions, which have shown resilience and long-term growth prospects.

Also Read | Why this may be the best time to invest in real estate stocks

For more details, watch the accompanying video