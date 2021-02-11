Prestige Group, Awfis partner to set up six new co-working centres

Real estate developer Prestige Group has announced a partnership with co-working company Awfis, to add six new centres to its property portfolio.

Through this collaboration, Awfis will offer over two lakh sq. feet of Grade-A flex office spaces within Prestige Group's commercial properties in Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad covering a total capacity of over 4,000 seats.

This will be a revenue-sharing strategic alliance.

The spaces being transacted are a combination of first-generation and second-generation spaces. Of the six centres, four are located in Bangalore’s prime commercial locations namely; Koramangala, Outer Ring Road and two in Whitefield, and the other two centres in Guindy, Chennai and Begumpet, Hyderabad respectively.

Commenting on the partnership, Amit Ramani, CEO and Founder, Awfis, said, "Our partnership with Prestige Group aligns us to provide world-class amenities and meet the ever-evolving demand of new-age workforce and organizations. Over the past few months, we are witnessing large corporates and MNCs turning towards a hybrid model and witnessing the merit in partnering with co-working spaces for the same. We are well equipped to meet this shift in preference towards the distributed workspace concept through our modern state of the art centres. We are elated that we could partner with the renowned and highly successful real estate player - Prestige Group in an industry-first move. We intend to deepen this valuable partnership further and expand across other micro-markets and buildings."

Juggy Marwaha, CEO, Prestige Office Ventures, said, “We are thrilled to kickstart the new decade through our partnership with Awfis. This partnership will help us to accelerate our plans to strengthen our office portfolio and increasing our offering to our large clients while leveraging the strength of Awfis’ s proven credibility in the co-working space across India. Considering the evolving consumer needs in light of the pandemic, we are bullish on the scope of our association and the longevity of the coworking model in India."

Prestige Group is well established in cities Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mysore, Mangalore Goa, Ahmedabad and has now forayed into Mumbai, NCR and Pune. It has completed 112 Commercial Projects spread across 36 Mn Sqft with 24 Upcoming Commercial Projects spread across 42 Mn Sqft in some of the major cities of the country.

Awfis currently has 75 centres and 40,000 seats across 11 cities.