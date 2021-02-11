Business Prestige Group, Awfis partner to set up six new co-working centres Updated : February 11, 2021 12:06 PM IST Through this collaboration, Awfis will offer over two lakh sq. feet of Grade-A flex office spaces within Prestige Group's commercial properties in Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad. This will be a revenue-sharing strategic alliance. Awfis currently has 75 centres and 40,000 seats across 11 cities. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply