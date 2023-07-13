Prestige Estates tumbles in trade on first quarter operational update

The sales during first quarter are attributed to 3.83 mn sft volume with an average realization of Rs 10,244/sft, for Apartments/ Villas/ commercial sales and Rs 5,007/sft for plot sales. The company sold 2,276 units in Q1 FY24 spanning over 3.83 mn sft area.

Prestige group registers sales of Rs 3,914 crore up by 30 percent year on year and flat quarter on quarter. The collections of Rs 2,740 crore rose 28 percent year on year and fell 0.8 percent sequentially during the first quarter of FY24.

The sales during this period are attributed to 3.83 mn sft volume with an average realization of Rs 10,244/sft, up by 20 percent year on year for Apartments/ Villas/ commercial sales and Rs 5,007/sft for plot sales, rising 32 percent year on year. The company sold 2,276 units in Q1 FY24 spanning over 3.83 mn sft area.

During the quarter under review, the company launched one new project of 3.12 mn sft. called Prestige Lavender Fields in Bengaluru for residential purpose.

The total completions during the quarter stood at 5.90 mn sft, all of which are in Bengaluru. These include Great Acres@The Prestige City of 3.49 mn sft, Prestige Marigold of 1.17 mn sft, Prestige Elysian of 1.11 sft and Mulberry Shades, Tribute Portfolio of 0.13 mn sft. Mumbai region continues to have a strong contribution clocking around Rs 600 crore of sales this quarter.

The company plans to open a retail mall “Forum Thomsun” at Kochi with a total development area of 1.02 mn sft in the coming quarter. Furthermore, there are major launches coming up in Bengaluru, Hyderabad Chennai and Mumbai which include Prestige Park Grove (TDA 9.23 mn sft; Bengaluru), Prestige Serenity Shores (TDA 1.5 mn sft; Bengaluru), The Prestige City Hyderabad (TDA 12.65 mn sft; Hyderabad), Prestige Pallava Gardens (TDA 4.56 mn sft; Chennai), Prestige Ocean Towers (TDA 1.68 mn sft; Mumbai) and Prestige Nautilus (TDA 0.9 mn sft; Mumbai).

Other players like Puravankara and Ajmera Realty declared impressive growth in their sales and collections during the first quarter of FY24.

Prestige Estates declined 10 percent by 10:45 am on NSE on July 13. However, the stock price rose as the day progressed. At 11:30 am, the stock is down 6 percent.