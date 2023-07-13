CNBC TV18
Prestige Estates tumbles in trade on first quarter operational update

Prestige Estates tumbles in trade on first quarter operational update

By Vahishta Unwalla  Jul 13, 2023 11:30:54 AM IST (Published)

The sales during first quarter are attributed to 3.83 mn sft volume with an average realization of Rs 10,244/sft, for Apartments/ Villas/ commercial sales and Rs 5,007/sft for plot sales. The company sold 2,276 units in Q1 FY24 spanning over 3.83 mn sft area.

Prestige group registers sales of Rs 3,914 crore up by 30 percent year on year and flat quarter on quarter. The collections of Rs 2,740 crore rose 28 percent year on year and fell 0.8 percent sequentially during the first quarter of FY24.

The sales during this period are attributed to 3.83 mn sft volume with an average realization of Rs 10,244/sft, up by 20 percent year on year for Apartments/ Villas/ commercial sales and Rs 5,007/sft for plot sales, rising 32 percent year on year. The company sold 2,276 units in Q1 FY24 spanning over 3.83 mn sft area.
During the quarter under review, the company launched one new project of 3.12 mn sft. called Prestige Lavender Fields in Bengaluru for residential purpose.
