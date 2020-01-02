#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Premium housing set to get costlier in Gurugram, says report

Updated : January 02, 2020 09:23 AM IST

Upscale condominiums along Golf Course Road, including Parsvnath Exotica, The Verandas, Palm Springs, Park Place, Belaire, Camellias, Vipul Belmonte, and Central Park, and in DLF 5 are set to get steeper.
The circle rate in the area around these properties will likely increase from the existing Rs 8,000 per sq ft. to Rs 17,000 per sq ft.
