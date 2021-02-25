Post-COVID 2021 could see the ultra-rich buy new luxury homes, reveals Knight Frank study Updated : February 25, 2021 12:20 PM IST The report lists a coming-together of key factors to aid the growth in luxury residential buying across the world. One of the more interesting findings of the Wealth Report, however, is that the number of UHNWIs grew through the COVID-19 pandemic. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply