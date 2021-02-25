  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Real estate

Post-COVID 2021 could see the ultra-rich buy new luxury homes, reveals Knight Frank study

Updated : February 25, 2021 12:20 PM IST

The report lists a coming-together of key factors to aid the growth in luxury residential buying across the world.
One of the more interesting findings of the Wealth Report, however, is that the number of UHNWIs grew through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Post-COVID 2021 could see the ultra-rich buy new luxury homes, reveals Knight Frank study

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Bharti Airtel raises $1.25 bn through debt instruments

Bharti Airtel raises $1.25 bn through debt instruments

Gold rate today: Yellow metal gains, may face resistance at Rs 46,850 level; Silver rises over 1%

Gold rate today: Yellow metal gains, may face resistance at Rs 46,850 level; Silver rises over 1%

Comprehensive immigration reform needed to retain talent in US: American tech industry to lawmakers

Comprehensive immigration reform needed to retain talent in US: American tech industry to lawmakers

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement