PNB to offer mortgaged properties for bidding: Check details

By CNBCTV18.com

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is set to conduct an electronic auction (e-auction) for several mortgaged properties on August 25. The public sector lender will offer residential and commercial properties for bidding via e-auction. The interested bidders can log on to e-Bikray portal ( https://ibapi.in ) to participate in the e-auction.

“Your search for affordable residential and commercial properties will come to an end here! Log on to e-Bikray portal https://ibapi.in for bidding,” tweeted PNB on Monday.

How to participate in the PNB Mega e-Auction?

To participate in the mega e-auction, interested individuals will need to log in to the e-Bikray portal ( www.ibapi.in ). The interested buyers will have to log in to MSTC-IBAPI portal using their login ID and password.

After the login, click on the link ‘Pay Pre-Bid EMD’ and generate a challan selecting the option NEFT and visiting the concerned bank’s page to make the NEFT payment.

The prospective bidders can register under different categories to participate in the e-auction.

Individual, group of individuals.

Firm/ company.

Cooperative society/trust.

Government Department/PSU.

Any other legal entity.

List of KYC documents required for registering as an Individual:

PAN Card or Form 16

Address Proof such as voter identity card, driving licence, Aadhaar card or job card issued by MNREGA duly signed by an officer of state government among others.

After submitting KYC documents and all personal details, you can quote the price for the property of your choice. The quoted price should be equal to or higher than the reserved value of the property or asset you are bidding for. Click the submit button after careful verification. After the final submission, a bidder won’t be allowed to change the quoted price.

Experts advise that all the bidders should check the details about the listed properties before bidding to avoid any litigation in the future. If the owner of the property raises any claim on the property after you win the bid, the bank may not come to your help.