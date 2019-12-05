Politics
PMO focuses on 'construction sector', creating jobs
Updated : December 05, 2019 09:28 AM IST
The Narendra Modi government has directed all ministries and departments to expedite pending payments to contractors and construction companies.
The objective is to infuse liquidity in the market and create more job opportunities.The objective is to infuse liquidity in the market and create more job opportunities.
Sources in the NITI Aayog said that primary objective of the government is to release payment to contractors in a bid to revive the entire construction sector.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more