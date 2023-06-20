Piramal Enterprises surges in trade as 2 bidders vying for distressed loan portfolio worth Rs 2,600 crore

Two bidders are vying for Piramal’s distressed loan portfolio, which is worth around Rs 2,600 crore. The first is Kotak Mahindra Bank-backed Phoenix ARC with Cerberus Capital and the others Ares SSG with ACRE.

Piramal Enterprises has managed to hold out positive as reports are suggesting that there are two bidders vying for the company's distressed loan portfolio and this could be worth as much as Rs 2,600 crore.

The first is Kotak Mahindra Bank-backed Phoenix ARC with Cerberus Capital and the other is Ares SSG with ACRE. The deal has attracted attention as it is one of the largest transactions in the distressed asset space or expected to be one of the largest transactions. The debt contains marquee real estate projects on sale.

For example, Advantage Raheja account which is a part of Deepak Raheja Group. It includes JWM as well as Crowne Plaza in Bengaluru. Two projects of JWM and Crowne Plaza account for in fact half of the debt which is being put on sale.

Other loans include Paranjpe Schemes Construction as well as a renewable energy company to just name a few.

The loans will be sourced from Piramal Capital ’s housing book and not from Diwan Housing. The transaction is expected to be entirely in cash versus generally, what is a 15 percent payment in cash otherwise.

For more details, watch the accompanying video