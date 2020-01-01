Business
Ashok Piramal Group's Peninsula Land defaults on SBI loan repayment
Updated : January 01, 2020 08:55 PM IST
Peninsula Land defaulted on November 30, 2019, on a principal amount of Rs 88 lakh and interest of Rs 1.47 crore
Company has reported an outstanding short-term and long-term debt of Rs 1,630.65 crore as on September 30, 2019
