Ashok Piramal Group's Peninsula Land defaults on SBI loan repayment

Struggling Peninsula Land, a unit of Ashok Piramal Group, defaulted in the payment of Rs 2.35 crore on a secured term loan worth Rs 177. 72 crore from State Bank of India.

The real estate developer defaulted on the principal amount of Rs 88 lakh and interest of Rs 1.47 crore on November 30, 2019, it said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. It has taken loans worth Rs 177.72 crore from SBI for a tenure of 11 years and 9 months at an interest rate of 9.95 percent a year, it said.

The company, which says it has delivered more than 6.4 million sq ft of real estate and has around 18.6 million under development in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Goa, Nashik, and Lonavala, has outstanding borrowings of Rs 999.74 crore from banks and financial institutions.

Peninsula Land has made an accumulated net loss of Rs 1536.27 crore in the past 13 quarters. Its debt to equity ratio stood at around 5.6x in the second quarter of FY20. Financial analysts have been warning of default by Peninsula due to the mounting losses. They had warned that default can only be averted if promoters infuse fresh equity.

Last week, rating agency ICRA downgraded the debentures of Peninsula Land from ‘BB’ to ‘C’, citing irregularities in debt servicing and poor liquidity.