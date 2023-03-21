Panvel to get huge realty boost, prices likely to skyrocket

Property prices are already on the rise and are expected to increase in the next coming months. Developers from across the country are vying with each other to establish their presence here.

Panvel and adjoining areas of Navi Mumbai are on the verge of seeing a huge realty boost with the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) project all set to get completed by the end of December 2023. This announcement was made by Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, while presenting the State Budget 2023.

The 21.8 km long MTHL, once completed, would be the longest sea bridge in India and would cater to 70,000 vehicles daily. It will connect Sewri in Mumbai with Chirle at Navi Mumbai. It will also be connected with the Eastern Freeway, which will allow motorists to take a signal-free flyover from Sewri to CSMT.

Commuting on the MTHL Bridge from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai will now take only 20 minutes against the current commute time of 2 hours. The time to reach Panvel will be around 40 mins, and at the same time, one cannot cross Bandra in the western belt or Sion in the eastern belt. And prices in these belts are like 3 to 4 times as compared to lands on the other side of MTHL. It will also be linked with Mumbai-Pune Expressway through an elevated corridor.

This would be beneficial for frequent travellers from Mumbai to Pune. It will also pass by the under-construction Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Once MTHL is operational by December 2023 and with the airport on the fast track, property prices will skyrocket, transforming Panvel and the Navi Mumbai region into the next big realty destination after Mumbai.

Property prices are already on the rise and are expected to increase in the next coming months. Developers from across the country are vying with each other to establish their presence here. Looking at the future growth potential, home buyers and investors to are rushing to invest in properties in Panvel and Navi Mumbai region.

According to Gulam Zia - Senior Executive Director - Research, Advisory, Infrastructure, and Valuation at Knight Frank India, Panvel real estate does provide and good investment opportunity for prospective homebuyers and investors alike.

He said, "Panvel is a well-planned city, and it effectively connects the city and western lines. Because of its already existing connectivity with the Mumbai-Pune highway and the Sion-Panvel Expressway, the ease of travelling to other parts of the city becomes convenient. Thus, making Panvel’s real estate an ideal destination for investment. There are several major infrastructure projects with a huge impact that will come to fruition in the next two years. The home buying affordability is still reasonably high in this region, even after the runup that the market has witnessed in recent years."

Apart from MTHL, there are a number of infrastructure projects being undertaken in Navi Mumbai, which include Navi Mumbai International Airport, Kharghar Business District, Navi Mumbai Integrated Industrial Township, a 30-km-long suburban rail corridor connecting Karjat with Panvel etc.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport will be completed in multiple phases, and the first phase is expected to be fully operational by 2024. Once completed, a total of 142,000 direct and 200,000 indirect jobs are estimated to be created as a result of the project.

The government is also planning a quick mass transit system. It has approved a new 33.15-kilometre Metro Railway project connecting Navi Mumbai International Airport with Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

For those who want to reap the benefits of the region's rapid development and growth prospects, Bappaditya Basu, Chief Business Officer, ANAROCK Commercial, recommends investing in Panvel now.

“Panvel presents a remarkable investment opportunity for those who want to enhance their quality of life and capitalize on the city's potential for growth. The area's social, economic, and transportation infrastructure is quickly expanding, making it an attractive option for developers and investors seeking to establish a foothold in Navi Mumbai,” he added.

According to Ashish Narain Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Property Pistol, “Panvel and Navi Mumbai zone has always been a hot real estate investment destination. Panvel was always one of the preferred residential locations due to its proximity to Navi Mumbai suburbs, Karjat, Khopoli, Pune, and Lonavala, among others."

Plans are afoot to develop Kharghar as a Business district on the lines of Mumbai’s BKC, conveniently located just 12 kilometres away from the projected Navi Mumbai International Airport. It will consist of educational institutions, entertainment, and healthcare facilities for the residents.

The state government has also decided to develop the Navi Mumbai Integrated Industrial Township as the new IT and service sector hub of Maharashtra in addition to promoting educational and research institutes here. The Maharashtra government is working on building several data centres, within which 65 per cent of India’s data capacity is planned to be developed in Navi Mumbai.