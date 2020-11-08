Economy Pandemic empties India's Silicon Valley suburbs Updated : November 08, 2020 02:11 PM IST Bengaluru, also known as Bangalore, has been one of the worst-hit cities with nearly 345,000 cases including 4,000 deaths. Thousands of students and professionals who worked for IT companies and lived in the area have moved back to their native places to work remotely. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.