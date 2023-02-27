Over Rs 1,000 crore sales in a jiffy for DLF's The Arbour | Are luxury flats riding a wave?

Though the company is not sharing anything officially, when it comes to numbers so far, industry sources have told CNBCTV18 that the overwhelming response received by DLF since February 15 — the date of pre-launch of its Gurugram project — has already yielded Rs 1000 crore plus so far.

Visuals of a newly-launched project by real estate major, DLF, in Gurgaon have gone viral over social media — bringing into focus the matter of individuals booking Rs 7-crore flats at the drop of a hat. And these individuals add up to quite a crowd, going by the pictures.

Though the company is not sharing anything officially, when it comes to number of sales or revenues received so far, industry sources have told CNBCTV18 that the overwhelming response received by DLF since February 15, the date of pre-launch, has already yielded Rs 1000 crore plus.

DLF's opened a pre-launch of its project — The Arbour in DLF Sixtythree — in Gurgaon’s Golf Course Extension Road. In this project, the company has launched 1,100 luxury flats and as per industry estimates, DLF has already seen interest for over four times the number of flats already.

The starting price of the 4BHK apartments is around Rs 7-8 crore, as per the company dossier.

Analysts say that limited supply of projects in Gurugram could be a possible reason for the overwhelming response.

According to Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman, Anarock Group, “One of the key reasons why we are seeing such a positive response to this project is because Gurugram has seen limited supply of housing projects by the large and listed developers in the last four to five years. More so, ever since the pandemic and overall slowdown in the NCR market in last few years we have seen developers restrict new supply in general.”

“In fact, in overall NCR, Anarock data indicates that the new supply reduced by 20 percent in 2022 – from 31,700 units in 2021 to nearly 25,360 units in 2022. Amid this restricted new supply in the region and a strong momentum in the luxury category, a project launch by a large and listed developer is gaining much traction. Also, this segment of homebuyers are least impacted by the pandemic,” he added.

Kumar added: “Another possible reason for this could be due to the recently-announced capital gains cap by the government in the Union Budget which will be implemented from the new financial year 2023-2024. In this, deduction on capital gains on investment in residential houses has been capped at Rs 10 crore which can be a negative on this segment as previously there was no such cap.”

“This essentially means that if one sells a house, and gains are more than Rs 10 crore, then the maximum benefit they can avail is up to Rs 10 crore when invested in another property. Capital gains of over Rs 10 crore will now be taxed. This provision itself must have prompted many to come forward and close a deal before the current financial year ends.”

Vikas Wadhawan, Group CFO, Housing.com & PropTiger.com said, “This is not an isolated instance. Several grade A players are seeing overwhelming responses for their luxury housing project due to high appetite among buyers and well as investors.”

“There has been a surge in luxury spending in India, evidently post-pandemic and this segment of the property market is doing particularly well post-pandemic as more high networth individuals and NRIs queue up to invest in high-end real estate amid improved purchasing capacity. As per our data, the demand for properties priced above Rs 5 crore has grown at the fastest pace in 2022 compared to a properties priced below the Rs 1 crore price bucket.”