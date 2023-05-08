Over 87 land deals for 1,862 acres closed in FY23 across India: Report

Among the top 7 cities, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) saw the most land deals with 25, accounting for over 267 acres, followed closely by the National Capital Region (NCR), with 23 land deals accounting for approximately 274 acres.

Indian real estate developers' post-Covid focus on land acquisition shows no signs of slowing down, with prime land parcels being targeted across India for various types of developments. According to ANAROCK data, in the fiscal year 2022-23, a total of 87 separate land deals were sealed, accounting for over 1,862 acres. This marks a significant increase compared to the previous fiscal year, which saw 44 land deals accounting for approximately 1,649 acres closed across various cities.

Out of the 87 deals closed in FY-23, at least 76, accounting for approximately 1,059 acres, were in the top 7 cities, while the remaining 11 deals, accounting for approximately 803 acres, took place in Tier 2 and 3 cities, including Ahmedabad, Kurukshetra, Lucknow, Nagpur, Panchkula, Panipat, Raigad, and Surat.

Among the top 7 cities, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) saw the most land deals with 25, accounting for over 267 acres, followed closely by the National Capital Region (NCR), with 23 land deals accounting for approximately 274 acres. In terms of the total land area transacted in the top 7 cities, Chennai topped the list, with approximately 292 acres changing hands in 9 separate deals.

Also Read: Centre to discuss consumer grievance on Real Estate Sector with stakeholders and Consumer Commissions in Mumbai

Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Group said, "In the last financial year, the number of land deals has risen significantly – from 44 in FY22 to 87 in FY23. However, in terms of area, the increase was just 13 percent - implying that several smaller plots were closed in FY23."

“With residential sales in the top 7 cities scaling an all-time high in the last financial year (approx. 3.8 lakh units), large and listed developers have been cashing in on the unrelenting housing boom. With land being the key input commodity for real estate development, these players have been making strategic land investments across prominent micro-markets and quite a few smaller deals took place in the last financial year," he added.

As per the ANAROCK data, of the total land deals in FY-23, approximately 57 separate deals for over 951 acres have been proposed for residential or plotted developments. Commercial and retail-related land deals accounted for 11 separate transactions, totaling approximately 46.5 acres. Additionally, land acquisitions for mixed-use and township developments accounted for 714 acres in eight separate deals, with NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Panchkula, and Panipat being the cities where the developments were earmarked.

The top developers who bought land parcels for various developments in FY-23 include Godrej Properties, Birla Estates, Gaurs Group, Sobha Ltd., Oberoi Realty, Ajmera Realty, Mahindra LifeSpaces, M3M Group, and Gera Developers, among others.

Top Land Deals Across Cities