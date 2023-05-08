Over 87 land deals for 1,862 acres closed in FY23 across India: Report

Among the top 7 cities, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) saw the most land deals with 25, accounting for over 267 acres, followed closely by the National Capital Region (NCR), with 23 land deals accounting for approximately 274 acres.

Indian real estate developers' post-Covid focus on land acquisition shows no signs of slowing down, with prime land parcels being targeted across India for various types of developments. According to ANAROCK data, in the fiscal year 2022-23, a total of 87 separate land deals were sealed, accounting for over 1,862 acres. This marks a significant increase compared to the previous fiscal year, which saw 44 land deals accounting for approximately 1,649 acres closed across various cities.

Out of the 87 deals closed in FY-23, at least 76, accounting for approximately 1,059 acres, were in the top 7 cities, while the remaining 11 deals, accounting for approximately 803 acres, took place in Tier 2 and 3 cities, including Ahmedabad, Kurukshetra, Lucknow, Nagpur, Panchkula, Panipat, Raigad, and Surat.

Among the top 7 cities, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) saw the most land deals with 25, accounting for over 267 acres, followed closely by the National Capital Region (NCR), with 23 land deals accounting for approximately 274 acres. In terms of the total land area transacted in the top 7 cities, Chennai topped the list, with approximately 292 acres changing hands in 9 separate deals.