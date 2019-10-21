Over 81,300 unsold homes are ready apartments, affordable segment has maximum
Updated : October 21, 2019 02:21 PM IST
Ready apartments form 12 percent of the total 6.56 lakh unsold homes.
The maximum ready stock is in the affordable segment, priced less than Rs 40 lakhs, followed by mid-segment homes.
Among the top 7 cities, Mumbai has the maximum ready unsold stock equalling nearly 21,000 units.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more