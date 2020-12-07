Real Estate Office space leasing to pick up in 2021; may be at par with last 10 year average of 31 mln sq ft Updated : December 07, 2020 05:09 PM IST Sector experts believe that the office space leasing activity may pick up in 2021 and is likely to be at par with the 10-year average i.e. 30-31 msf. Meanwhile, the co-working segment is expected to gain in medium to long-term, although there will be a pain for the next one year, analysts said. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.