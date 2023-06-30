CNBC TV18
Nuvama Group highlights DLF, Lodha & Brigade as premier choices in realty sector

Nuvama Group highlights DLF, Lodha & Brigade as premier choices in realty sector

By Reema Tendulkar   | Surabhi Upadhyay   | Pavitra Parekh  Jun 30, 2023 7:25:04 PM IST (Updated)

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Parvez Akhtar Qazi, Executive Director of Nuvama Group shared its top picks in the realty sector, highlighting DLF, Lodha, and Brigade as promising investment opportunities.

Nuvama Group has identified DLF, Macrotech Developers (erstwhile Lodha Developers), and Brigade Enterprises as top picks in India's real estate sector. These companies have earned recognition for their track records, market presence, and commitment to excellence.

Regarding investments in real estate stocks, Nuvama maintains a positive outlook on the housing sector. The group is optimistic about the residential market, which they believe is currently experiencing an upward trend that is expected to persist for a minimum of 4-5 years.
"He said, We continue to prefer DLF which is our topic in the housing space that is followed by Lodha and Brigade Enterprises. These are the three companies, which broadly cover the National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai, and Bengaluru market on which, we are positive."
In terms of publicly traded stocks, Nuvama anticipates that most of them will exhibit a pre-sales growth of around 25-30 percent in the fiscal year 2024. Consequently, it expects the upward momentum in housing stocks to persist in the future.
