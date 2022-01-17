Noida twin towers: SC deadline for Supertech to refund homebuyers ends today; details here

Today is the last day for Supertech to give the refunds for its twin 40-storey towers in the Emerald Court housing project in Noida, which were constructed illegally. The Supreme Court had ordered the developer on October 31 to refund the money paid by over 250 homebuyers with interest by January 17.

The company recently stated that it has awarded a letter of intent related to demolition of its illegal twin towers to a Mumbai-based firm, Edifice Engineering, under the supervision of real estate consultant CBRI and the Noida Authority.

"The selection of the demolition agency was done jointly by the Noida Authority as well as the CBRI. As per the analysis by the Noida Authority, the firm is technically sound to carry out the demolition safely. The demolition firm has now sought no objection certificates (NOCs) from different agencies with regard to transportation, storage and use of explosives, environment and pollution control agencies, traffic diversion plans etc, all of which are to be provided by the Noida Authority," Supertech Chairman R.K. Arora said in a statement.

The ruling

On August 31, the Supreme Court had ordered Supertech to demolish its twin towers over numerous illegalities associated with the project. The apex court had ordered the towers to be demolished within three months and had pointed out the grave violations of building norms, which was connected with “nefarious complicity” between Supertech and the Noida Authority.

The Supreme Court recently heard another petition on the matter, when a group of home buyers approached the top court stating that Supertech was in contempt of court as it had not yet given the money owed to them, nether had they demolished the towers.

“Ensure that the payments are made by Monday, else there would be consequences,” a bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud told Supertech.

“We are going to send your directors to jail. You are playing truant with the Supreme Court,” the bench added.

What the investors are saying

According to the orders of the court, investors and homebuyers who had put money into the Supertech Emerald Court Project were eligible to receive their money back along with 12 percent interest by January 17, today.

But some investors said while Supertech had sent out notices through email asking individuals to submit their requests for refund, they were yet to receive any amount or the money to be paid back was being undervalued, reported news agency PTI.