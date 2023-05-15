Nifty Realty on a dream run, 10 points away from its 52-week highs

Nifty Realty is having a dream run, with the index surging 8 percent since the start of calendar year 2023. The week starts on a positive note with the realty pack shooting up 4 percent on Monday by 12:30 pm. The index is now just 10 points away from its 52-weeh highs of 483. Mahindra Lifespace Developers is the biggest gainer on Monday with 9 percent gains by 12:30 pm, followed by DLF (+6 percent), Sobha (+5 percent), Godrej Properties (+5 percent) and Prestige Estates (+5 percent).

Nifty Realty index has outperformed the benchmark Nifty 50 index in its past one week, one month, six months, year to date and one year time periods.

Along with highest ever bookings, realty players are betting on redevelopment projects especially in clustered metro cities like Mumbai. With limited land available, Mumbai's real estate is growing vertically compared with Bengaluru and Hyderabad which are expanding horizontally. A 50 percent reduction in Floor Space Index (FSI) premiums in FY22 drove a huge number of project registrations in Mumbai. Ambit Capital says 'Over 14,800 buildings aged over a century and skyrocketing land prices make redevelopment the way forward for Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) developers'.

Leading players are looking at the best land parcels in key locations. "In FY23, the number of land deals rose significantly to 87 from 44 in FY22. However, in terms of area, the increase was just 13 percent - implying that several smaller plots were closed in FY23.” says Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Group.

The top developers who bought land parcels for various developments in FY23 include Godrej Properties, Birla Estates, Gaurs Group, Sobha Ltd., Oberoi Realty, Ajmera Realty, Mahindra LifeSpaces, M3M Group, and Gera Developers, among others.

Even as India’s consumption-driven economy lures businesses of all stripes, the country’s housing market is now the primary growth driver for its real estate sector. The value of residential real estate sales hit a new record in FY23. Anarock says 'Residential real estate worth Rs 3.47 lakh crore was sold in FY23, 48 percent higher than in FY22. MMR led with the largest share in both sales value (48 percent share or Rs 1.67 lakh crore) and volume (30 percent share).

Source: Anarock

How long will the optimism in real estate sector last?

Along with interest rates, real estate prices are dependent on consumers’ expectations for future price movements of realty. Pirojsha Godrej, Godrej Properties in an interaction with CNBC-TV18 says "Interest rates are close to their peak now, can expect maximum of two more rate hikes this year".

The Future Sentiment Score – that depicts the industry’s perceptions and expectations, has increased from 58 in Q4 2022 to 61 in Q1 2023 on account of the resilience of India’s macroeconomic indicators and improving domestic consumer confidence. Despite the uncertainty on the global stage, stakeholders are optimistic about the Indian economy and the real estate sector's performance for the next six months, according to the Knight Frank.

Source: Knight Frank