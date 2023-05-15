Nifty Realty on a dream run, 10 points away from its 52-week highs

Nifty Realty is having a dream run, with the index surging 8 percent since the start of calendar year 2023. The week starts on a positive note with the realty pack shooting up 4 percent on Monday by 12:30 pm. The index is now just 10 points away from its 52-weeh highs of 483. Mahindra Lifespace Developers is the biggest gainer on Monday with 9 percent gains by 12:30 pm, followed by DLF (+6 percent), Sobha (+5 percent), Godrej Properties (+5 percent) and Prestige Estates (+5 percent).

Nifty Realty index has outperformed the benchmark Nifty 50 index in its past one week, one month, six months, year to date and one year time periods.

Along with highest ever bookings, realty players are betting on redevelopment projects especially in clustered metro cities like Mumbai. With limited land available, Mumbai's real estate is growing vertically compared with Bengaluru and Hyderabad which are expanding horizontally. A 50 percent reduction in Floor Space Index (FSI) premiums in FY22 drove a huge number of project registrations in Mumbai. Ambit Capital says 'Over 14,800 buildings aged over a century and skyrocketing land prices make redevelopment the way forward for Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) developers'.