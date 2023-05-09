Nexus Select Trust’s Rs 3,200 crore REIT IPO opens today for subscription: What you should know?

Blackstone-backed Nexus Select Trust’s REIT initial public offering (IPO) has opened for subscription for investors from Tuesday, May 9. Investors can bid for shares in the first retail REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) offering in the country till May 11.

Nexus Select Trust REIT is backed by rent-yielding retail real estate assets. Currently, there are three listed REITs on Indian stock exchanges, but all are backed by office assets.

The total size of the Nexus Select Trust REIT IPO is Rs 3,200 crore, which comprises Rs 1,400 crore of a fresh issuance of shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 1,800 crore.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 95-100 per share and investors need to bid for a minimum of 150 shares.

The share allotment is likely to be finalised by May 16, with listing expected on May 19.

Notably, Nexus Select Trust REIT has already raised Rs 1,440 crore via a fully subscribed anchor book ahead of its IPO.

The anchor book has received investments from mutual funds and insurance companies like Brookfield Asset Management, Prusik Investment Management, Jane Street Capital, Key Square Management, Segantii Capital Management, HDFC Mutual Fund, IIFL AMC (asset management company) and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund.

The company informed that as on June 30, 2022, its portfolio included urban consumption centers (majorly malls) covering a leasable area of 9.8 million square feet (msf) with committed occupancy of 93.5 percent.

Nexus Select Trust REIT also operates two hotels with 354 keys, along with office spaces covering a leasable area of 1.3 million square feet.

The company reported revenue of Rs 466 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 (Q1 FY23). Before that, it saw revenue of Rs 1,318 crore, Rs 907 crore and Rs 1,622 crore in financial year 2022, 2021 and 2020 respectively.

Net operating income for Q1 FY23 was Rs 329 crore, with margin of 70.67 percent. It was Rs 869 crore in FY22 with margin of 65.95 percent, Rs 547.7 crore in FY21 with margin of 60.39 percent and Rs 1,082 crore in FY20 with margin of 66.76 percent.