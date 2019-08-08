New luxury housing supply triples in 2 years since demonetisation

Along with the resale homes market, luxury housing took the hardest hit after demonetisation. The governmentâ€™s continued focus on affordable housing coupled with the surgical strike on high-value currency denominations in November 2016 took the sheen off luxury housing for two years in a row. As a result, developers restricted new supply in the luxury category across the top 7 cities.

However, ANAROCK's most recent research indicates that while the affordable and mid-segment housing sectors continued to dominate the overall supply in H1 2019, luxury and ultra-luxury housing also saw a resurgence.

As many asÂ 16,100 new units have been launched in the luxury segment priced above Rs 1.5 crore across the top 7 cities â€“ massively up from 5,240 units in H1 2017. Effectively, new luxury housing supply hasÂ more than tripledÂ since H1 2017 (period immediately after demonetization). In fact, H1 2018 saw new luxury category supply increase by 40 percent since H1 2017 to stand at 7,350 units across top 7 cities.

Predictably, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR ) and National Capital Region (NCR)Â dominatedÂ the new luxury supply in H1 2019, accounting for aÂ 59 percent overall share, followed by major southern cities withÂ BangaloreÂ andÂ Hyderabadseeing the launch of 2,210 and 2,070 units, respectively.



MMRÂ saw the launch ofÂ 2,500Â ultra-luxury units (from 1,150 units in H1 2017)



HyderabadÂ saw the launch ofÂ 1,170Â ultra-luxury units (from just 180 units in H1 2017)



NCRÂ saw the launch of 870 ultra-luxury units (from just 85 units in H1 2017)



Bangalore saw the launch ofÂ 800Â ultra-luxury units (from 275 units in H1 2017)



PuneÂ saw the launch ofÂ 570 ultra-luxury units (from zero units in H1 2017).



In sharp contrast to the trend seen in previous years when it was primarily investors who drove demand in luxury housing, this segment is almost completely end-user driven today. HNIs from India and NRIs cashed in on the prolonged slowdown and the more or less stagnant prices and best-buy deals in their preferred cities.

Unsold luxury housing stock declining