Real Estate
New luxury housing supply triples in 2 years since demonetisation
Updated : August 08, 2019 12:05 PM IST
New supply of homes priced above Rs 1.5 crore stood at 16,100 units in H1 2019 against 5,240 units in H1 2017.
In H1 2017, luxury supply in most cities fell to three-digit numbers; NCR & Pune saw minimal launches - merely 140 units collectively.
Expensive markets MMR & NCR together comprise 59% share of new luxury stock in H1 2019 - 6,490 units & 3,030 units respectively.
