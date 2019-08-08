#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Real estate
Real Estate

New luxury housing supply triples in 2 years since demonetisation

Updated : August 08, 2019 12:05 PM IST

New supply of homes priced above Rs 1.5 crore stood at 16,100 units in H1 2019 against 5,240 units in H1 2017.
In H1 2017, luxury supply in most cities fell to three-digit numbers; NCR & Pune saw minimal launches - merely 140 units collectively.
Expensive markets MMR & NCR together comprise 59% share of new luxury stock in H1 2019 - 6,490 units & 3,030 units respectively.
New luxury housing supply triples in 2 years since demonetisation
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

City Union Bank expects 18% loan growth in FY20

City Union Bank expects 18% loan growth in FY20

Gold holds around $1,500/oz on trade war, global growth woes

Gold holds around $1,500/oz on trade war, global growth woes

Why HCL Tech is the best performing stock in trade today?

Why HCL Tech is the best performing stock in trade today?

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV