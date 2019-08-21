New Delhi slips to 10th position in residential market index, Bengaluru rises

New Delhi has become the 10th fastest growing residential market in the world with prices in the city witnessing a growth of 4.4 percent in the second quarter of 2019, according to Knight Frank's Prime Global Cities Index. It is however, down three places from its position in the first quarter of 2019.

The index highlights that luxury residential prices have registered an average increase 1.4 percent in this year. Bengaluru (2.8 percent) and Mumbai (0.8 percent) have been ranked 15th and 30th on the list respectively.

"New Delhi, by virtue of limited supply of luxury properties, saw a rise in weighted average of capital values, which were recorded at Rs 33,511 per sq ft, recording an annual rise of 4.4 percent," the report said.

The Indian capital has slipped three places in the overall ranking in the second quarter while Bengaluru has risen to the 15th position from 20th rank in Q1 2019.

Bengaluru recorded a weighted average capital value of prime markets at approximately Rs 19,000 per sq. ft. recording an annual increase of 2.8 percent.

Mumbai was ranked 30th as it recorded a weighted average capital value for prime properties at Rs 64,764 per sq. ft.

35 out of 46 cities registered a price growth in the year to June period. Of the 11 cities that saw prices decline, Istanbul (-9.9%) and Vancouver (-13.6%) were the weakest markets.

Berlin continues to lead the index, however, its rate of annual growth has slowed to 12.7 percent in June from 14.1 percent in March. Frankfurt has seen its annual price growth increase to 12 percent from 9.6 percent over the same period and managed to dethrone Moscow to claim the second rank. The latter slipped to the third slot in Q2.