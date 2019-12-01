#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
NBCC may sweeten Jaypee Infra bid, but not to banks' taste

Updated : December 01, 2019 06:30 PM IST

People in the know said that the lenders have asked NBCC, formerly known as National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd, to offer 1,903 acres.
As per NBCC's resolution plan, it would transfer Yamuna Expressway to the lenders, prior to which it would take a debt of around Rs 2,500 crore for completion of the stalled projects.
NBCC has already enhanced its land offering to the lenders to 1,426 acres worth Rs 5,001 crore, from 950 acres in its previous bid.
cnbc two logos
