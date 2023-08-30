CNBC TV18
NBCC close to bagging Rs 8,000 crore order, says MD Pawan Gupta

NBCC is on the cusp of significant expansion and growth, says Chairman and Managing Director Pawan Kumar Gupta.

By CNBC-TV18 Aug 30, 2023 3:33:47 PM IST (Published)

Pawan Kumar Gupta, the Chairman and Managing Director of construction giant NBCC, formerly National Buildings Construction Corporation, said the firm is gearing up for substantial growth and expansion, with several major projects in the pipeline.

“Many of the orders are in pipeline and we hope that within the month of September we are able to get them. One of them is the construction of Amrapali project that will fetch an order of around Rs 8,000 crore for NBCC,” he told CNBC-TV18.
While the exact details of the project remain undisclosed, Gupta assured that the company is fully prepared to take on the project. He expects the project to take approximately two to 2.5 years.
Beyond the Rs 8,000 crore order, NBCC has a lineup of big projects in its pipeline for the rest of the fiscal year 2024, reflecting the firm is poised for substantial growth and expansion in the coming months.
In addition to these major projects, Gupta said that NBCC is actively engaged in discussions with the Kerala Government regarding another significant construction order.
Moreover, NBCC recently inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Delhi Metro for joint construction efforts.
Pawan Kumar Gupta also highlighted NBCC's recent success in the Amrapali project. The company has successfully sold 3,700 houses, averaging an impressive rate of 40-50 houses per day.
Expanding beyond India, NBCC has been awarded a significant project in Seychelles. Gupta assured that the execution of this international project is on the horizon and will soon become a reality.
The company also has multiple projects in Mauritius, including the construction of hospitals, showcasing its diverse capabilities across various segments of construction.
