The shares of NBCC (India) Limited rose 2 percent after the company announced that it has received a Rs 749.28 crore order from Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA) for development of Government of India Presses at Mayapuri, Rashtrapati Bhawan, (Delhi), Nashik and Kolkata.

Providing details, the construction engineering company said that the order falls under the category of redevelopment work- project, management consultancy and marketing consultancy. The time period of the execution is yet to be declared.

Last month, on April 19, NBCC had bagged project worth Rs 208 crore from PWD Puducherry. Prior to this, on April 3, 2023, the company had received orders worth Rs 448 crore from Ministry of Home Affairs. On April 6, it had received NCLT nod to dissolve its arm- NBCC Engineering and Consultancy Limited (NECL).

In an interview with CNBC-TV18 on March 31, Pawan Kumar Gupta of NBCC had talked about Amrapali Project and said that such projects will get the company business worth Rs 7,000-8,000 crore. Gupta during that time had embarked upon future projects and informed that the company has started planning for West Bengal project and execution for it should start in three months. Moreover, Kerala Housing Board Project worth Rs 2,000 crore is in pipeline. As on march 31, NBCC’s order book stood at Rs 48,000 crore.

The shares of NBCC were trading 1.8 percent higher at Rs 40 per share till 11:50 am.

