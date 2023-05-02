2 Min(s) Read
The order falls under the category of redevelopment work- project, management consultancy and marketing consultancy. The time period of the execution is yet to be declared.
The shares of NBCC (India) Limited rose 2 percent after the company announced that it has received a Rs 749.28 crore order from Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA) for development of Government of India Presses at Mayapuri, Rashtrapati Bhawan, (Delhi), Nashik and Kolkata.
Last month, on April 19, NBCC had bagged project worth Rs 208 crore from PWD Puducherry. Prior to this, on April 3, 2023, the company had received orders worth Rs 448 crore from Ministry of Home Affairs. On April 6, it had received NCLT nod to dissolve its arm- NBCC Engineering and Consultancy Limited (NECL).