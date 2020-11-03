Real Estate Mumbai's October real estate sales is its best in eight years Updated : November 03, 2020 08:38 PM IST The property consultant and analyst also said that it is also Mumbai's best-ever sales performance for October in the last eight years. Worthy to note is that the MMR market has seen cumulative residential sales of 13,526 homes ever since the stamp-duty cut in September, according to Knight Frank India. Lodha has clocked over Rs 1,000 crore worth of residential sales in October, with a large volume of these transactions in MMR. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.