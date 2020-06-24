Real Estate Mumbai, Thane account for 49% of total unsold real estate inventory: Report Updated : June 24, 2020 06:22 PM IST Despite all the noise surrounding real estate, the sector is currently undergoing a massive overhaul led by demand and supply shocks, according to JM Financial report. In Mumbai, high ticket size inventory continues to pose a challenge while Thane market is flooded by fewer than Rs 1.5 million homes. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply