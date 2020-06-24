Mumbai, Thane account for 49% of total unsold real estate inventory: Report

Despite all the noise surrounding real estate, the sector is currently undergoing a massive overhaul led by demand and supply shocks, according to JM Financial report.

“In absolute terms, total unsold inventory across the top 7 cities of the country currently stands at Rs 6.7 trillion, in which Mumbai and Thane region accounts for 49 percent of total unsold inventory (by value),” the report said.

In Mumbai, high ticket size inventory continues to pose a challenge while Thane market is flooded by fewer than Rs 1.5 million homes.

High-ticket inventory (above Rs 50 million) accounts for Rs 882 billion, most of which is located in South-Central Mumbai.

While inventory levels are high, Godrej Properties has launched Godrej RK Studios, a limited inventory project in Chembur at a significant premium to the Chembur micro-market (in terms of offerings also).

This will showcase the developer’s ability to sell at such rates in South-Central Mumbai, a market that is oversupplied with inventory, as per the report.

Going forward, more developers might try launching similar limited inventory luxury projects in micro-markets lacking such projects. The premium segment in South Mumbai remains highly profitable but the excess supply and limited offtake has led to rising inventory levels.

In Thane region, inventory levels have been declining since CY17 due to fewer launches.

“The absolute inventory overhang stands at c.35 months, c.12 percent of inventory lies under on-hold projects. Some larger developers, however, are entering the market and making it competitive.The market itself can grow further on the back of affordable projects in the region," according to JM Financial.

The report further said that buyers' confidence and demand appetite have been dented by negative experiences for homebuyers, demonetization and COVID-19