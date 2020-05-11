Business Mumbai super-luxury property prices down 10-15%; distress selling by investors seen: CLSA Updated : May 11, 2020 11:04 AM IST Demand concern and weak pricing are likely to impact profitability and monetisation timelines of property developers Many investors are set to lose 30-35 percent of their investments in these luxury apartments Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365