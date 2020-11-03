Real Estate Mumbai residential property registrations jump 36% in October Updated : November 03, 2020 03:22 PM IST The registrations during October jumped by 42 percent MoM and 36 percent YoY, boosted by a stamp duty cut and the festive mood of Navratri and Dussehra. One of the biggest catalysts for this growth has been the reduction of stamp duty by 300 bps. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.