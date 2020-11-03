  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Market extends gains, Nifty above 11,800
Asian shares falter again, poised for first weekly loss since late-September
Oil falls as COVID-19 cases soar, Libya output jumps
Rupee ends at 74.43/USD; lowest closing in over 2 months
Home Real estate
Real Estate

Mumbai residential property registrations jump 36% in October

Updated : November 03, 2020 03:22 PM IST

The registrations during October jumped by 42 percent MoM and 36 percent YoY, boosted by a stamp duty cut and the festive mood of Navratri and Dussehra.
One of the biggest catalysts for this growth has been the reduction of stamp duty by 300 bps.
Mumbai residential property registrations jump 36% in October

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Stock Market Highlights: Market ends over 1% higher, Nifty above 11,800; financials support gains

Stock Market Highlights: Market ends over 1% higher, Nifty above 11,800; financials support gains

Sun Pharma's Q2 consolidated net profit jumps 70% YoY to Rs 1,812.79 crore

Sun Pharma's Q2 consolidated net profit jumps 70% YoY to Rs 1,812.79 crore

Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Bihar records nearly 33% polling till 1 pm; Voting underway in MP bypolls, other states

Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Bihar records nearly 33% polling till 1 pm; Voting underway in MP bypolls, other states

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement