Limited Space, Unlimited Potential: Real estate companies look for their place in Mumbai's skyline

Projects worth nearly $60 billion are slated for completion within the next three to seven years, thereby boosting connectivity within the city.

A Gurugram-based developer is trying to re-enter the Mumbai market, while a Bengaluru-based developer is looking for bookings worth Rs 5,000 crore from Mumbai in the next three years - the interest in Mumbai's real estate market is currently as high as its skyscrapers.

Mumbai's real estate market has been buzzing over the last few months as multiple companies are making a beeline to grab a pie of an already intensely competitive market. Over the weekened, Gurugram-based DLF announced that it will be re-entering the market of India's financial capital through a Joint Venture with Trident Builders for a Slum Rehabilitation (SRA) project.

Not only DLF, but multiple non-Mumbai-based real estate developers are beginning to show interest in this market. Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates, which announced an entry into Mumbai in 2022, has an ambitious plan for the next three years. By financial year 2026, Prestige is aspiring for residential real estate bookings worth Rs 5,000 crore or 20 percent of the overall segment from Mumbai.

But for a market like Mumbai, that has limited land but intense competition with multiple incumbents and local developers, what is driving this interest?

Firstly, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region contributes to 37 percent of the total residential value of the top seven cities. The city also has the highest property prices in the country.

A Rapidly Transforming Skyline

A recent note by brokerage firm Jefferies indicated how Mumbai is a big opportunity for real estate players. The note mentioned that completion of four landmark infrastructure projects worth over $10 billion within the next 18 months will provide a long overdue infrastructure upgrade to India's largest property market.

Additionally, projects worth nearly $60 billion are slated for completion within the next three to seven years, thereby boosting connectivity within the city.

A combiation of the Trans Harbor Link and the Navi Mumbai Airport opening up by the end of 2024 will significantly improve connectivity to the extended eastern suburbs. Moreover, an extensive metro rail network and other road projects will significantly reduce travel times, according to Jefferies.

The Redevelopment Push

Nearly 15,000 buildings in the city are more than 100 years old. This makes redevelopment a big opportunity. The skyrocketing land prices also makes it a better option for developers. According to a note from Ambit, nearly 1,800 redevelopment projects, 1.3 lakh new homes will hit the market in the next 3-10 years. Ambit expects the redevelopment market to be worth Rs 30,000 crore.

Unlike Bengaluru and Hyderabad, Mumbai's market has experienced vertical growth. Vertical growth means construction of taller buildings.

Ambit further noted that between 2017-2021, the suburb of Khar has seen 31 percent of supply from redevelopment, while the upmarket township of Juhu has seen that number go up to 61 percent. The commercial hub of BKC has seen 82 percent of its supply coming from redevelopment projects.

The growth in redevelopment projects may intensify competition among tier-2 and tier-3 developers. A potential downward pressure on property prices, as a result, may be beneficial for homebuyers and investors alike. Further, the focus on vertical growth will enable Mumbai to optimise land resources more efficiently.

Redevelopment Of Dharavi

Dharavi's redevelopment is a major news. Asia's largest slum covers 239 hectares of land, overlooking the Bandra-Kurla Complex. The redevelopment, in the works for many years, is yet to begin and can be a major catalyst for the industry as a whole.

Industry veterans indicated that they haven’t seen this scale of development in the city in last six decades. Execution, of course, will hold the key. This will be an interesting space to watch as developers look to capture a piece of the ever-growing Mumbai skyline.