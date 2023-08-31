Mumbai real estate sector sees best August in 10 years with over 10,550 properties registered: Knight Frank

Mumbai's real estate sector marked its best August performance in the last 10 years. It saw registrations of over 10,550 properties in August 2023, according to data by Knight Frank India. The city contributed Rs 790 crore in stamp duty collections, marking a 23 percent surge compared to the previous year.

In terms of property type, residential units constituted 80 percent of the overall registered properties, while the remaining 20 percent were non-residential assets, as per the data. The state's revenue collection has surged by 22 percent to Rs 7,242 crore during the year-to-date period of 2023 (January to August).

Month-wise Sales Registration YoY change MoM change Revenue YoY change MoM change (INR Cr) Aug-13 4,779 NA -7% 239 NA -17% Aug-14 5,031 5% -4% 297 24% -6% Aug-15 5,573 11% -4% 347 17% -14% Aug-16 5,444 -2% -5% 324 -7% -5% Aug-17 4,886 -10% -20% 348 7% -5% Aug-18 6,862 40% 7% 442 27% 0% Aug-19 5,873 -14% 2% 500 13% 11% Aug-20 2,642 -55% -1% 176 -65% -18% Aug-21 6,784 157% -31% 421 139% -26% Aug-22 8,552 26% -25% 644 53% -22% Aug-23* 10,550 23% 3% 790 23% -5%

The Central and Western Suburbs have particularly experienced a surge in new property launches to meet the strong demand. The data highlights that buyers in the Central and Western Suburbs are increasingly choosing to upgrade within their familiar micro markets. Around 75 percent of Western Suburb buyers and 84 percent of Central Suburb buyers are investing within their existing micro market, indicating a preference for familiar locations with suitable pricing and amenities.

In the first eight months of 2023, Mumbai has witnessed a substantial registration count of 83,263 units, resulting in a notable revenue accumulation of Rs 7,242 crore for the state treasury. This figure is the highest recorded in the same period since 2013.

Over the recent years, there has been a consistent rise in the share of property registrations for properties valued at Rs 1 crore and above. It has increased from 48 percent in 2020 to around 57 percent in 2023.

Knight Frank India Chairman and Managing Director Shishir Baijal said, "Mumbai's residential market continues to remain strong as aspiring homebuyers embrace the trend. Remarkably, the share of registration of properties valued at Rs 1 crore and above continues to rise, led by a surge in property prices and increasing preference among home buyers for more spacious accommodation."

The escalation in property prices, coupled with a significant 250 basis point increase in the interest rate during this timeframe, has influenced property registrations below the Rs 1 crore threshold. However, registrations for properties valued at 1 crore and above have demonstrated a relatively minimal response to these changes, said the report.