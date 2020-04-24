Mumbai, Pune have Rs 37,500 crore worth of unsold ready-to-move-in homes: ANAROCK

Homebuyers seeking de-risked ready-to-move-in properties can leverage the COVID-19 period to their advantage as there are over 78,000 units unsold in this category.

According to a research by ANAROCK Property Consultants, out of the total unsold stock of over 6.44 lakh units in the top 7 cities as on March 2020 end, nearly 12 percent or approx. 78,000 homes are ready-to-move-in. The total stock of unsold RTM homes is worth about Rs 65,950 crore.

“Of the total unsold ready stock, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune together have approx. 35,200 units, which are collectively worth Rs 37,550 crore. This accounts for 57 percent of the total value of ready unsold homes across all top 7 cities,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Property Consultants.

Although construction activity is completely halted all across, first-time homebuyers are at an unprecedented advantage to negotiate good deals on ready-to-move-in options and simultaneously benefit from all-time-low interest rates of 7.15 percent to 7.8 percent, he added.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 lockdown has accelerated technology-led homebuying in India, making it possible to inspect properties online as well as negotiate and finalize deals. Virtual site visits are now a firm reality and a large chunk of the property selection and purchase process can now be done digitally, the research showed.

More recently, Anarock recorded sales worth Rs 252 crore that it closed in less than a month of the lockdown, a large chunk of which was sold online.

“The lockdown period has kick-started rapid technology-led evolution on the Indian real estate market,” Puri said adding, “some states are now also mulling the introduction of e-registration of property documents, thereby completing the entire value chain. This is necessary since physical site visits are unlikely to pick up quickly even after the lockdown ends, as both buyers and sellers will remain wary.”

According to the research report, of the top cities, MMR has the maximum ready stock of nearly 19,200 unsold homes worth nearly Rs 26,150 crore. However, this ready stock is just 9 percent of the total unsold inventory of 2.13 lakh units in the region.

Pune has the second-highest ready unsold stock of nearly 16,000 units worth over Rs 11,400 crore. This is close to 17 percent of the total unsold stock of 93,300 units available in the city.

NCR has nearly 15,600 unsold ready homes worth Rs 10,720 crore while Bangalore currently has ready unsold stock of approx. 10,100 units worth Rs 7,150 crore

Chennai consists of nearly 9,400 units of such property worth Rs 5,800 crore. Kolkata and Hyderabad have ready unsold stock of nearly 5,300 units and 2,400 units, respectively.