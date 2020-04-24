Real Estate Mumbai, Pune have Rs 37,500 crore worth of unsold ready-to-move-in homes: ANAROCK Updated : April 24, 2020 02:28 PM IST Out of the total unsold stock of over 6.44 lakh units in the top 7 cities as on March 2020 end, nearly 12 percent or approx. 78,000 homes are ready-to-move-in. Anarock recorded sales worth Rs 252 crore that it closed in less than a month of the lockdown, a large chunk of which was sold online. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365