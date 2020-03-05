Real Estate
Mumbai's Wadala tipped among world's most promising property hubs
Updated : March 05, 2020 02:30 PM IST
The Wadala region has the prospect of development opportunities similar to those seen at Bandra Kurla, according to ‘The Wealth Report 2020’ released by Knight Frank.
A 288-acre truck terminal is being shifted out of Wadala and the land is being developed into a prime real estate location similar to the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai’s CBD.
The truck terminal is in the process of shifting out and once this process is complete, MMRDA will auction the land to developers and institutions.