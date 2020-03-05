  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
IRCTC shares plunge 27% in six sessions amid coronavirus fears
IMF chief says coronavirus erases hopes for stronger growth in 2020
Rupee opens lower at 73.37 against dollar
Gold price falls amid profit booking at higher levels
Home Real estate
Real Estate

Mumbai's Wadala tipped among world's most promising property hubs

Updated : March 05, 2020 02:30 PM IST

The Wadala region has the prospect of development opportunities similar to those seen at Bandra Kurla, according to ‘The Wealth Report 2020’ released by Knight Frank.
A 288-acre truck terminal is being shifted out of Wadala and the land is being developed into a prime real estate location similar to the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai’s CBD.
The truck terminal is in the process of shifting out and once this process is complete, MMRDA will auction the land to developers and institutions.
Mumbai's Wadala tipped among world's most promising property hubs

You May Also Like

Nifty 1-year target between 13,000-13,500 despite coronavirus scare, says Kotak Securities

Nifty 1-year target between 13,000-13,500 despite coronavirus scare, says Kotak Securities

Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open in the green; metal, PSU bank indexes surge over 1%

Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open in the green; metal, PSU bank indexes surge over 1%

Oil prices increase more than 1% on smaller-than-expected rise in crude stocks

Oil prices increase more than 1% on smaller-than-expected rise in crude stocks

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement