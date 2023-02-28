Revenue collections from Mumbai property registrations hit 10-year high in February

“The average value of properties registered was recorded at Rs 1.9 crore, which is 65 percent more than the average value of properties registered in February 2022, which was Rs 1.18 crore,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

Mumbai saw property sales registration of 9,628 units in February this year, which totaled to Rs 1,084 crore by way of revenue contribution from these sales. When broken down to per-day collections, an average daily revenue collection of Rs 39 crore is also Mumbai’s highest in the last decade.

For context, in February 2022, Mumbai’s per-day revenue collection from property sales was Rs 22 crore, while that number stood at just Rs 13 crore in the previous year.

While an increase in daily revenue collections may have made this February the best one in a decade, fewer units were registered per day when compared to last year. Daily property registrations stood at 331 units this month when compared to 371 units last year, and 363 units in February 2021. A total of 10,379 units were registered in Mumbai, in February 2022, and 10,172 units in February 2021, in contrast to 9,628 units this year.

However, month-on-month registrations rose by 14 percent for February, with 82 percent of the units registered being earmarked for residential use, while 18 percent were non-residential properties.

The rise in collections despite a noticeable drop in the number of properties registered points to a rise in high-value transactions across Mumbai. “The average value of properties registered was recorded at Rs 1.9 crore, which is 65 percent more than the average value of properties registered in February 2022, which was Rs 1.18 crore,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

Another factor that has contributed to the rise in revenue collections is the metro cess that has been levied on property buyers in Mumbai. However, the decadal high in collections, experts say, is indicative of good sentiment amid headwinds like the rise in repo rates.

According to Knight Frank data, apartments between 500 and 1,000 sq ft accounted for 45 percent of all registrations this month. However, tiny units (below 500 sq ft) also continued to hold their own, accounting for over a third (34 percent) of all registrations.

Spending patterns also remained similar, with a bulk of transactions (87 percent) taking place in the sub-Rs 2.5 crore range. While the western suburbs took a lion’s share of registrations (57 percent) this month, over a quarter of registrations (27 percent) took place in central Mumbai.

