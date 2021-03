Mumbai projects' proper execution will be the key for Prestige Estates’ next leg of growth as the conclusion of the entire transaction will significantly strengthen the company's balance sheet with positive cash flow of Rs 600 crore, said brokerage firm Antique in its report.

“Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has recently concluded Phase 1 of its asset monetisation of Rs 7,467 crore with Blackstone Group. Post conclusion of the entire transaction (enterprise value of Rs 9,160 crores as agreed in the term sheet), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd’s balance sheet would be significantly strengthened with net debt going down from Rs 8,464 crore to being cash positive of Rs 600 crore," it said.

As the debt overhang will be removed, the company is poised for the next level of the capital expenditures cycle, according to the brokerage. This, it said, is expected to add recurring income streams of Rs 800 crore by the 2023 fiscal and Rs 3,000 crore by the 2026 fiscal.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd in November last year agreed to sell a large portfolio of office, retail and hotel properties to global investment firm Blackstone for an enterprise value of Rs 9,160 crore.

In October, Prestige Estates signed a non-binding letter of intent with Blackstone group entities for the sale of certain direct and indirect interest in certain commercial offices, retail and hotel properties, mall management and identified maintenance business.

US-based Blackstone has invested around USD 8 billion in Indian real estate. It has sponsored two REIT (real estate investment trust) launched and listed so far in India -- Embassy Office Parks REIT and Mindspace Business Park REIT.